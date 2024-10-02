State, fed plan to transport nuclear waste through Spokane meets more opposition

(The Center Square) – As Spokane attempts to get more answers regarding a plan that could send liquid radioactive waste through the city, Councilmember Michael Cathcart sent a letter voicing his opposition.

While the letter is dated Sept. 26, a news release was issued on Monday, notifying the constituency about the open letter. Cathcart’s pleas for answers follow those recently sent in other letters by Mayor Lisa Brown and on behalf of other city council members.

While the state and federal agencies responsible are reluctant to confirm the route that could see 2,000 gallons of the waste transported through town, local officials are shying away. Brown noted in her letter that millions could follow if the initial transport is successful.

“Let me be clear: This is not an issue of competing state interests; it is an issue of public safety,” Cathcart wrote in his letter. “It is alarming that while Oregon successfully lobbied to have nuclear waste shipments bypass their state, Washington has been left vulnerable, with cities like Spokane directly in the path of these hazardous materials.”

Carthcart’s letter included over two dozen questions regarding how the agencies select the route, environmental and health risks, differences between solid and liquid forms, transportation safeguards, the value to bad actors in an accident and the lack of public outreach.

One of the city’s concerns is the lack of an updated Environmental Impact Statement. However, the U.S. Department of Energy previously told The Center Square an update wasn’t necessary.

Cathcart noted that federal law affords Spokane “the right to engage in legal coordination on issues of national significance that impact our jurisdiction.” He demanded that the agencies include the city in a formal coordination process regarding the transport.

“Unlike substances like coal or oil, liquid radioactive material presents a unique and significant danger,” Cathcart wrote. “A single accident or spill could contaminate the Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer, a critical source of drinking water for hundreds of thousands.”

A section of the Spokane Municipal Codes relates directly to nuclear waste, which Cathcart referenced in his letter. The SMC attempts to limit exposure of nuclear waste to residents, so he asked what steps the agencies are taking to ensure this and whether they would comply with the law.

Cathcart called for immediate coordination with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Transportation; he added that the coordination should be in addition to public hearings to address resident’s concerns with the potential plan.

“As a sitting Council Member, I have a duty to advocate for the safety of my constituents, and I will not allow Spokane to be ignored in this process,” he wrote. “The failure to engage Spokane in formal legal coordination would violate federal law and I insist that our community’s voice be heard in these critical decisions.”