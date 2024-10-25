Spokane mayor finalizes cabinet, creates new sustainability position

(The Center Square) - Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown finalized her cabinet on Wednesday after almost 11 months in office, announcing four appointments ranging from internal hires to new and returning faces.

The announcement marks the end of a limbo period in the city of Spokane’s leadership, filling the void to allow the Brown Administration to march on with its many goals. One of these involves balancing the city’s general fund deficit, which she also tied into this process.

According to a news release, Alex Scott, Brown’s former chief of staff, vacated his position to become city administrator. He will take over for Garrett Jones, who assumed the interim role in July 2023. Jones will now return to the Parks and Recreation Department as its director.

“[Alex Scott] has a proven track record, strong working relationships with the Cabinet, and is more than qualified to take on this role,” Jones wrote in the release. “Having worked closely with him, I am confident he will help our city achieve its goals and continue building a stronger Spokane.”

Scott joined Brown’s cabinet when she assumed office earlier this year, but he previously worked for the Washington State Department of Commerce, which the mayor was the director of at the time.

According to the release, his vacated chief of staff role will remain empty to ensure that the Office of the Mayor is budget-neutral because they also created a new sustainability position.

Former Councilmember Jon Snyder will return to assume that new role as director of transportation and sustainability. He served two terms on the Spokane City Council before becoming a policy advisor for Gov. Jay Inslee regarding outdoor recreation and economic development.

The next cabinet-level appointment went to Allison Adam, an external hire from Washington Gastroenterology. Adam acted as the human resources director at her prior job and is picking up where she left by assuming that position within Brown’s cabinet for the city of Spokane.

Brown’s last appointment went to Laz Martinez, the Public Works Department’s information technology, or IT, manager. Martinez will now take over as the city’s IT director following the retirement of his predecessor Mike Sloon. He previously served in similar roles in Florida.

“With these appointments, my Cabinet is complete,” Brown wrote in the release. “Each person brings unique expertise and a shared dedication to making the City of Spokane a better place for all. Together, we’ll tackle challenges and continue building a better future for our community.”