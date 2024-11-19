Spokane COPS may close shop after over three decades due to lack of funding

(The Center Square) - The Spokane Police Department isn’t the only agency patrolling Spokane, but after nearly 32 years, the nonprofit helping out around town might have to close its doors for good.

Spokane Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, has served the local community since 1992, building its network up to eight locations. While some are more trafficked than others, all are run by volunteers, with revenues dumped back into annual operating expenses.

Spokane COPS is typically funded by the city and the Department of Corrections; however, Mayor Lisa Brown’s 2025-2026 budget proposal didn’t include any such funding. Executive Director Jeff Johnson said conversations are underway to keep the service alive, but it’s looking grim.

“I’ve never been told I’m doing a bad job. You know, when you look at COPS, I mean, what a benign organization,” Johnson told The Center Square. “I mean, what do you say bad about us; community-oriented policing is about as hot a topic nationally as one can find right now.”

Councilmember Paul Dillon told The Center Square that he heard the city plans to put out a Request for Proposals, making the process competitive. An RFP would position Spokane to get the best value for its money but also disrupt a local provider with decades of experience.

The city council’s office told Johnson something similar, but the nonprofit’s current contract expires at the end of December. He’s unsure if it could stay open if it took a few months to put out an RFP or if it could reopen in the future if the city changes its mind.

Johnson said COPS provides another option when people feel uneasy about talking to an officer. They’ve worked with SPD through various crime prevention programs for decades, but now the city is reintroducing neighborhood resource officers, who used to work out of COPS locations.

“I don’t think the city and the police even have really thought through what it means that we own the name, that we own the vehicles,” he said. “We are truly a standalone business that owns the rights to everything that we have.”

Spokane has historically provided the bulk of the nonprofit’s funding through five-year contracts dating back to its inception. While the current contract expires at the end of the year, Johnson plans to ask the council for a one-year extension during Monday’s meeting to avoid closing.

The extension would allow COPS to continue while the city works out an RFP. Johnson said he understands the city is looking for the best value but is unaware of any other organization providing a similar service, let alone for the past three decades.

COPS requested $475,000 for 2025, which could support each of its locations and its four paid administrative employees. Johnson said one of the only saving graces if they miss out on the funding would be to rally private partners to make up the difference, shifting the model.

Councilmember Jonathan Bingle told The Center Square that he plans to propose that the city continue fully funding Spokane COPS. While the nonprofit is not funded in the current budget proposal, it does include significant increases to public safety.

“I can’t imagine anyone would say, ‘Yes, I want the COPS shop in my neighborhood to go away.’ I mean, it’s pretty simple, right? I mean, why would you? And maybe, you know, maybe some people do. I certainly have never heard that,” Johnson said. “I’ve heard we don’t do enough. I’ve heard you don’t do it often enough, but I’ve never heard anyone say you people are bad.”