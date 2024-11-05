Some cities, states prepare for Election Day unrest

(The Center Square) – While the country collectively holds its breath awaiting election results Tuesday and perhaps later into the week, government officials have prepared cities across the country for reactions.

In several states, security measures inclued preparation for potential civil unrest.

The National Guard is on standby in states such as Washington, Oregon and Nevada. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek confirmed troops are ready and available, while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee put an emphasis on heightened readiness, with an active status through Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has already warned that threats to election infrastructure remain high.

These precautions are also due to hundreds of ballot boxes being damaged or destroyed in Vancouver, Wash., and Portland ahead of the election.

While no National Guard will be called in unless necessary, in Washington, D.C., fencing has already been put up around the White House, and extensive security measures have been implemented with local police. Residents are asked to sign up for government alerts and get information directly from the district.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said a limited National Guard contingent would be available to provide backup in preparation for a safe and smooth Election Day.

"We look forward to partnering with the Colorado National Guard's Cyber Task Force to ensure our elections remain secure," said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a statement. "These cybersecurity experts will work with our security personnel to help protect our election support systems from cyber threats."

According to CNN affiliate KTVZ, Kotek said in an email that any voter intimidation is "un-American and will not be tolerated." Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said uncertainty and tension is in the community, the report said.

Law enforcement nationwide has enhanced measures, including activating emergency response plans, deploying SWAT teams, and preparing for large-scale protests should tensions escalate.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order in October, leading up to Election Day, activating members of the Colorado National Guard to join the secretary of state in safeguarding crucial election infrastructure.

Reuters reported that the Philadelphia ballot counting warehouse is surrounded by barbed wire fencing, while some offices in Atlanta and Detroit have installed bullet-proof glass.

As previously reported by The Center Square, officials across the country continue to take precautions. Massachusetts has a law requiring police presence at polling places.

In the memory of unrest following the previous election, officials across the country are reminding everyone that results could take multiple days.