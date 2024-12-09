Snohomish County using $1.5M in ARPA funds to improve extreme weather centers

(The Center Square) – Snohomish County is utilizing $1.5 million in federal funding for heating and air conditioning improvements at libraries and senior centers during extreme weather events.

The announced funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which aids local jurisdictions with recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1.5 million will specifically go to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning – or HVAC – improvements at 22 locations across the county. Locations include Everett Public Libraries, Sno-Isle Libraries, Lake Ballinger Center, Monroe Community Senior Center, Sky Valley Center and Stilly Valley Center.

Libraries and senior community centers are typically used as warming and cooling centers during severe weather. Homes with air conditioning are more uncommon in Washington than in other U.S. states. A lack of cool air can be deadly during heat waves.

The 2021 heat dome, a record-breaking heat wave that affected western Washington, resulted in 138 heat-related deaths across the state, including 15 in Snohomish County.

“Dangerous weather events like extreme heat are becoming more common, and those extremes can be deadly,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a statement. “Partnerships with libraries and senior centers play a critical role in helping people find relief and reducing the impact in our communities.”

Some of the facilities will receive significant HVAC system upgrades, while others will use funds to purchase and install MERV-13 filters during wildfire season. According to the county, ensuring that HVAC systems have filtration during wildfire smoke events is an even greater challenge.

Because of this increasing need, some of the 22 projects will utilize the ARPA funding to ensure filtration provides clean air inside facilities.

Snohomish County has relied on allocated ARPA dollars since 2020. Most recently, the federal funding helped bridge county challenges and avoid layoffs in the 2025-2026 budget while maintaining services.

Timelines for construction on the 22 HVAC improvement projects will vary, according to the county.