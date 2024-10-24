Semi Bird resigns GOP roles saying party is in ‘conflict’ with his Christian values

(The Center Square) – Former Washington state Republican gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird has resigned from two leadership positions with the party.

In an email this week sent to Washington State Republican Party Chair Jim Walsh and others, Bird said he was resigning from his position as chair of the Benton County Republican Party and also resigning as an executive board member of the Washington State Republican Party.

The email, sent to The Center Square from Walsh, opened by saying, “For many years I have dedicated myself in service to my nation and community and now, it’s time for me to give all of my time and energy to my loving family.”

Bird went on to say his Christian faith is in conflict with the direction of the state party.

“I have been a Republican my entire life, but as a Constitutional Christian Conservative I have come to realize that the Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) not only operated in conflict with much of its own party platform, but also in conflict with many of my personal values as well,” he wrote.

Bird concluded, “Please consider this email my resignation from the position of Chairman of the Benton County Republican Party (BCRP) and Executive Board member of the WSRP. I cannot thank you all enough for your kindness and friendship over the years.”

The Center Square asked Walsh to comment on Bird’s resignations.

“I thank Semi Bird for his service to the people of Benton County and his efforts on behalf of the people of Washington state,” Walsh said. “Bird gave voice to a real concern about the corrosive effects of one-party rule in our state capital of Olympia.”

Asked if Bird deciding not to endorse Reichert after the primary was a disappointment and could ultimately keep Bird supporters from voting for Reichert, Walsh replied, “No comment.”

Bird's win of the party's endorsement over Dave Reichert caused controversy during the state GOP convention in April.

As reported by The Center Square, the controversy centered mostly around a misdemeanor bank larceny charge against Bird for lying on a credit application by using his father’s name and Social Security number.

Under a plea agreement, Bird was sentenced to two years of probation and agreed to pay restitution and a $500 fine.

Bird told The Center Square he had owned that mistake from more than three decades ago.

“Here’s the truth of it: I did wrong 31 years ago,” he said at the time. “I don’t make excuses for it and take full responsibility for it. My father forgave me and knew it came from a place of bitterness.”

Reichert ultimately prevailed in the August primary and will face state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, in the Nov. 5 general election.

The Center Square reached out to Bird for comment.

“My politics are based on my principles, and my principles are based on my faith,” he texted. “My family, faith, and principles take priority over the darkness of partisan politics.”