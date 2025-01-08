Seattle school tutor charged for alleged rape of student

(The Center Square) – A program manager for the nonprofit organization City Year who worked with Seattle Public Schools students is being investigated for the alleged rape of a child off-campus.

Gregory Ward was arrested on Monday related to an incident that occurred around Dec. 31. The Seattle Police Department shared that Ward disclosed that he had communicated with a minor via text message for immoral purposes.

As a program manager, Ward worked with students as a math tutor at Aki Kurose Middle School and South Shoe K-8. Seattle Public Schools has prohibited Ward from returning to district schools.

“[Seattle Public Schools] is taking these allegations very seriously – the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we are committed to taking appropriate steps to ensure their protection,” the district told The Center Square in an email. “While we have received no reports of any other alleged acts of misconduct involving Mr. Ward, we are investigating to determine whether any may have occurred.”

According to case documents, Ward, 46, has been charged by King County prosecutors with second degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. His bail is set at $250,000.

The district is also evaluating the status of its partnership with City Year in light of this incident. City Year currently partners with Seattle Public Schools and the Tukwila School District and provides AmeriCorps members to assist teachers and staff.

Over a period of a few months, Ward developed a relationship with the student while he tutored her at Aki Kurose Middle School.

City Year Communications Vice President Joseph Zappala told The Center Square that Ward has been terminated from City Year after a review of the facts.

“We acted quickly upon learning of the arrest involving the City Year employee and are fully cooperating with authorities and the Seattle Public Schools on the investigation,” Zappala said. “We remain committed to ensuring a safe environment for all students and will continue to support the ongoing investigation.”

Seattle Public Schools has seen employees and partners arrested for criminal charges in recent months. Last month, the Renton Police Department announced that it had arrested seven men during an undercover operation designed to identify those willing to pay for sex with children.

One of the seven men was identified as Alex Díaz Rios, who was an assistant principal at Seattle Public Schools’ TOPS K-8 school.