Seattle Public Schools retreat from school closure plans after community backlash

(The Center Square) – Seattle Public Schools officials are reworking proposals for school closures to address an estimated $94 million budget deficit for the 2025-2026 school year.

Superintendent Brent Jones made the announcement on Monday, just 12 days after the district revealed two potential school consolidation plans.

The original options would have either closesd17 or 21 elementary and K-8 schools to save between $25.5 million to $31.5 million.

Feedback from school staff, parents and students was not supportive of either proposal.

During last week’s school board meeting, protests could be heard outside as Student Board Director Colin Bragg said Seattle students were “definitely feeling the tension in the district,” with the trickle down effect of looming budget cuts.

“I am sorry our proposed options created anxiety for many families who rely on the key programs and innovations within our schools – we are retooling our plans to address these concerns,” Jones said in a news release.

“What we proposed last week were initial approaches, which we are now reworking,” Jones continued.” While our financial challenges are real and it’s our fiscal responsibility to resolve them, it is very clear we need more time to listen and earn your trust as we resolve our structural deficit and revisit our timeline.”

The budget deficit is a result of weaker revenue streams and a continually decreasing enrollment. Over the past seven years alone, enrollment at Seattle Public Schools has dropped by 4,000 students. Despite this, the district still operates nearly the same number of school buildings.

District officials do not expect enrollment numbers to rebound for many years.

According to the district, closing a school could save Seattle Public Schools between $750,000 to $2 million. The approximately $30 million in savings from school closures would have left an estimated gap of $64 million for the district to address after consolidations.

The Center Square previously reported on Seattle Public Schools eyeing cuts to programs and staff to continue fixing the budget deficit.

Total staff-related costs make up 83.3% of district spending, so any cuts to save $64 million could come from transportation changes, staffing reductions, increased class sizes, program closures, mandatory fees and salary reductions.

The school board was set to take a final vote on which option to choose this December before winter break, but that is not guaranteed now as a result of the district canceling upcoming community meetings regarding potential school consolidations.

A new schedule of public engagement sessions will be released soon.