Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announces intention to run for re-election

(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell intends to run for re-election next year.

Harrell announced that he has registered his re-election campaign with the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission to run for a second term. He was previously elected mayor in 2021 by the largest margin for a non-incumbent candidate since 1969.

Harrell touted his administration’s “One Seattle” approach to handling the top issues facing the city, including homelessness, transportation, affordable housing and public safety.

“But there is more work to do – this is the time for proven leadership to stand up for our values and keep Seattle moving forward as a city that is welcoming, affordable, and safe,” Harrell said in an announcement.

Since being sworn-in, Harrell has had to face homelessness, housing affordability and public safety concerns. With approval from the city council, the mayor created the city’s Unified Care Team, which work to ensure public spaces, sidewalks and streets remain safe and accessible to all.

The team most recently counted 63% fewer homeless tents throughout the city than the end of 2024. However, the 2024 Point-In-Time count tallied up 16,385 people experiencing homelessness in the King County region.

Harrell has also successfully received voter-approval on two levies, including the largest tax package in city history

The Seattle Housing Levy is a seven-year property tax levy that is anticipated to collect $970 million through 2030. Funding goes toward creating and preserving affordable rental housing for seniors, homeless people and other low-income households.

Last month, Seattle voters approved a transportation levy that totals $1.55 billion over the course of its eight year life-span. That’s the largest tax proposal in city history

Ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have also impacted the local economy as levels of downtown worker foot traffic are still far below pre-pandemic levels. In turn, Harrell created the Downtown Restoration Plan, which seeks to convert the downtown area into a more residential neighborhood.

Harrell has also seen the Seattle Police Department face a continuing officer shortage while crime reached an all-time high in 2022. Police officers, including Chief Adrian Diaz, have faced legal claims of grooming and harassment.

Harrell has already received endorsements including Governor-elect and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Attorney General-elect Nick Brown, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, King County Executive Dow Constantine, state Senator Jamie Pedersen, and a collective of city mayors in the Puget Sound region.

Prior to being elected mayor, Harrell served on the Seattle City Council from 2007 through 2019.

Harrell said he will publicly kick off his re-election campaign early next year and participate in the Democracy Voucher Program.