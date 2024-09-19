Seattle City Council approves prostitution bill targeting pimps and johns

(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has approved a new bill to provide the city with more tools to address commercial prostitution and the gun violence associated with it.

The newly passed Council Bill 120836 creates a new loitering law that targets buyers of commercial sex, including charging people who promote loitering for purposes of prostitution in Stay Out of Area of Prostitution, or SOAP, zones with gross misdemeanor offenses.

The bill’s sponsor, Seattle City Councilmember Cathy Moore, added amendments, after getting feedback from residents, that require police officers to be trained in best practices in consultation with survivor groups, and the creation of arrest policies that explicitly state diversion and referral to services are the preferred approaches to dealing with prostitution.

The requirement for police officers to consult with survivor groups comes four months after four female police officers filed a $5 million tort claim against the Seattle Police Department, alleging sex discrimination, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Moore proposed the legislation after hearing from residents of the northern part of Aurora Avenue. The neighborhood has become known as a location for sex trafficking. Moore argues that the increasing rate of prostitution coincides with the increasing rate of reported gunfire in the area as well.

“[Council Bill 120836 is] a victory for the safety of our community along Aurora Ave. N who have experienced escalating gun violence directly related to commercial sexual exploitation and pleaded for action by the city,” Moore said in a news release following the bill’s passage on Tuesday.

Council Bill 120836 restores the misdemeanor crime of prostitution loitering, which some public commenters argued puts a target on women's’ backs if they wear clothing along Aurora that reveals skin.

Because of the way the law works, the city cannot go after the pimps for promoting loitering if loitering itself is not a crime. The amended bill makes it more clear that loitering by the seller of sexual acts is to be diverted into services and receiving centers as opposed to jail.

Moore admitted the original bill did not target pimps and buyers, but rather the women who are prostituting, who are oftentimes victims of sex trafficking. She added that the concern some have that they would be arrested if they wear revealing clothing “is just utter nonsense.”

Following a public comment period lasting over three-and-a-half hours, the bill passed by an 8-1 vote with Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales being the lone vote in opposition. Morales said she was standing with sex workers, survivors of gender-based violence, and service providers who have publicly opposed this bill.

The bill now goes to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell for his signature. Once signed, the new law will go into effect 30 days after the date of his signature.