Seattle Area Homeless Encampment Gets Unbelievable Amenity

A homeless encampment that has been growing in the Highland Park neighborhood of Seattle just received an amenity that has community members seeing red.

The encampment, which is situated along State Route 509 and Myers Way and has increased in size since the spring, witnessed a murder at the end of May. There is also a senior living community not far from the homeless camp and it has created safety concerns among it's residents.

Highland Park is a neighborhood that offers an urban and suburban feel for it's residents. It is not the poshest community, but the median home value is $589,000 as of last month. It is a community where the onset of a homeless encampment is a major disturbance and the growth of said community becomes a crisis.

What is the Story?

Members of the community went to the City to make their concerns known to no avail. They've watched as crime has increased at the expense of their safety. There is a belief that the City may not be overly concerned about another encampment on State property. The size of the encampment has grown from less than a handful of RVs to somewhere north of a dozen and the area has taken a turn South.

Residents don't know who set the pool up or where the water came from, but they aren't happy about it.