Report: Washington ranks fifth in the nation for food stamp theft reimbursement

(The Center Square) – Washington state ranks No. 5 in the nation for stolen food stamp benefits that have been replaced by the federal government as part of a program aimed at offsetting the impact of electronic fraud, according to newly released data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.

The data shows that more than 3,300 Washingtonians have been victimized by electronic theft of their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, with nearly $1.5 million in stolen funds reimbursed by the USDA.

Congress passed a law last year that enables state agencies administering SNAP benefits, known as Basic Food in Washington state, to replace some food benefits stolen through skimming, cloning or similar fraudulent activity.

To date, more than 4,200 claims have been made through the state-administered reimbursement program, totaling more than $1.6 million, according to the USDA. At least 857 of the claims were denied, the department said.

“Protecting the integrity of our nutrition assistance programs is a top priority,” Stacy Dean, USDA's deputy under-secretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services, said in a 2023 news release regarding added protection from stolen benefits through the end of September 2024. “SNAP fraud is a despicable crime that takes advantage of families with low income. We are collaborating closely with state agencies to ensure that participants facing these hardships receive the support they need.”

Nationwide, 127,290 claims have been approved to date, with $61.5 million in replacement benefits issued to states, according to the USDA's online dashboard.

The four states with the most stolen benefits claims received are New York (50,678), Maryland (33,509), Illinois (16,369) and Texas (11,633).

The USDA notes that because state approval and implementation dates differ, the dashboard doesn't include up-to-date data from all states, including California. The department also notes that comparisons between states are difficult because they are subject to different reporting periods.

Under the program, SNAP benefits can only be replaced up to two times per federal fiscal year, from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. Replacement benefits are limited to the lesser of the amount stolen or two times the SNAP payments received in the last full month before benefits were stolen, per the USDA.

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services urges anyone who believes they have had their electronic benefits stolen to contact law enforcement, and report the theft to their local DSHS Community Services Office, or call 877-501-2233.