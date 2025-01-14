Rent control takes center stage on first day of 2025 WA legislative session

(The Center Square) – Monday marked the beginning of the 105-day legislative session in Washington state. During this session, lawmakers will address a variety of challenges and issues, including a projected operating budget gap, public safety, housing, and homelessness.

More than 30 newly seated members were sworn in. Some are brand new to the Washington State Legislature, while others moved from positions in the House to the Senate.

Altogether, 147 members make up the bicameral state Legislature.

They took the oath of office as administered by Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Gonzales, who asked members to raise their right hand and repeat an oath to uphold the state constitution. The oath does not include the phrase “so help me God” at the end – as it did years ago – but several Republicans said it anyway.

Democrats hold wide majorities in both chambers. There are 59 Democrats and 39 Republicans in the House, and 30 Democrats and 19 Republicans in the Senate.

After the swearing in of House members shortly after noon, nominations were taken for the prestigious position of Speaker of the House. House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, and Minority Leader Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, were nominated by their respective parties. But with Democrats firmly in control, Jinkins easily secured reelection to the position.

Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, is the Senate's majority leader. Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, is the minority leader.

A projected budget deficit of – depending on who you ask – between $10 billion and $16 billion over the next four years hangs over the session like a fiscal Sword of Damocles.

Democratic leaders say new taxes, including a potential wealth tax and higher property taxes will likely need to be part of the solution to closing the budget gap.

Republicans say Democrats have a spending problem, not a revenue problem, and new or higher taxes are not the solution, given that so many Washingtonians are struggling to pay the bills.

Among the solutions brought by Democrats to help Washington renters is a rent stabilization bill.

As reported by The Center Square, Rep. Emily Alvarado, D-Seattle, pre-filed House Bill 1217 last week.

“It caps rent increases at 7% annually, but it lets landlords set the rent however they like at the start of the tenancy,” Alvarado explained at a Friday morning press conference announcing the legislation.

The bill was scheduled for a hearing in the House Housing Committee just hours after lawmakers were sworn in. Dozens of people opposed to the measure gathered in the capitol rotunda wearing bright red shirts that read, “No CAP, say no to rent control.”

As the hearing opened Monday, Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, asked Alvarado if she was moving to the Senate. Alvarado is a rumored candidate to fill Sen. Joe Nguyen's state Senate seat, which he is leaving to head the Department of Commerce in the incoming Bob Ferguson administration.

Alvarado deflected the question.

Sean Flynn, board President and executive director of the Rental Housing Association (RHA) of Washington spoke with The Center Square ahead of the planned hearing.

“RHA and the industry has a strong showing here today because it’s important,” Flynn said. “The majority party set this on day one of the session, which is unheard of, but we’re here to let our voices be heard.”

Flynn said rent control is a dangerous policy that hurts people and would only make the housing shortage worse.

“When you cap the amount of rent a property owner can charge, regardless of circumstances, you’re going to chase new capital away, so we won’t build new units which we need, and you also chase units out of the market, and they will no longer be in the rental market,” he explained.

Flynn went on to say, “We are way under in terms of supply in the state. We don’t build enough housing, and a policy like this takes all the issues with lack of supply, and it makes it permanent. Capital for new housing has choices. It doesn’t have to come to Washington because they can go to Idaho, or Texas and not build here.”

Gov.-elect Ferguson will be sworn in Wednesday.

In a budget framework unveiled last week, Ferguson called for a 6% cut to state agencies and has not embraced the idea of a wealth tax offered by outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee.

The 2025 legislative session is scheduled to conclude on April 27.