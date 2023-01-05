New Washington State Bill Focuses on Expansion of Recycling

A new bill that will be introduced in the coming legislative session in Olympia would expand recycling in Washington State to urge companies to improve their recycling of materials. The WRAP Act (Washington Recycling and Packaging Act) is backed by State Senator Christine Rolfes D - Bainbridge Island and State Rep. Liz Berry D - Seattle.

The pair unveiled the bill Wednesday at the Seattle Aquarium:

What will the Bill do?

The goal of the bill is to cut back on waste by placing responsibility on companies to manage and improve recycling of plastic packaging and other materials. The legislation would offer incentives to companies for reducing said waste. At the launch event, Sen. Rolfes touted the bill as " a much needed modernization of our State's recycling system". Bills similar to the WRAP Act have already been enacted into law in West Coast sister States California and Oregon.

Another target of the bill is to reduce the amount of waste caused by single use cups as well as post consumer recycled content.

There is another piece of the WRAP Act that involves you.

Another interesting piece of the bill is the establishment of a "Deposit Return System" for the recycling of beverage containers. You, the consumer, would be charged a ten cent "deposit" on the beverage container which is then redeemed at a drop location. The traditional recycle/redeem programs would pay cash at recycling centers for each can or bottle returned. This program would require you to establish an online account that your ten cents would then be credited.

The funds in the account could then be pulled out and transferred to cash or donated to non-profits or programs. The legislative session begins Monday January 9th.

