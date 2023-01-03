NHL Winter Classic is coming to Washington State

The National Hockey League announced Monday, just before the puck dropped on the 2023 Winter Classic in Boston, that the outdoor tradition will be played in Seattle in 2024.

Get our free mobile app

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) loading...

The NHL's newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, will host the game that has become a staple to kick off the New Year for hockey fans around the Country. The game will be played at the home of the Seattle Mariner's, T-Mobile Park, on New Year's Day 2024. You can sign up to receive updates regarding the game, ticket information, and other news, here.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) loading...

The Kraken will play host to their rivals, and the second newest team in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights. This season the Kraken notched their first win in their short history over the Golden Knights in November of 2022 in Las Vegas by a score of 4-2.

The NHL Winter Classic was first played fifteen years ago in 2008, between the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, home of the NFL's Bills. Since then the game has been played in Football and Baseball Stadiums around the U.S. This will be the first time the game will be played in the Pacific Northwest.