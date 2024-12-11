Natural Gas group touts I-2066 as evidence Americans love natural gas

(The Center Square) - The American Gas Association says the recent passage of Initiative 2066 by Washington voters, and the rejection of an initiative in Berkeley, Calif., that sought to tax large buildings that use natural gas, are evidence that voters across the country want to ensure natural gas remains an energy choice.

The comments came Tuesday during a virtual press conference with the AGA introducing its 2025 chairman, Lloyd Yates.

Yates is the President and CEO of NiSource, Inc. in Columbus, OH, a utility company that serves customers in six states.

In opening comments Yates told reporters the future of natural gas is more important than ever.

“Natural gas supplies nearly 25% of all energy used across the country,” he said. “When delivering the same amount of energy, natural gas is more affordable than electricity, so consumers spend less on it.”

According to the Natural Gas Supply Association nearly 70 million homes in the U.S are heated using natural gas, and more than 5.4 million commercial customers rely on natural gas.

AGA President and CEO Karen Harbert was asked by The Center Square about efforts in some states, including Washington, to transition away from natural gas-which inspired I-2066-while dozens of other states are passing laws to ensure natural gas remains an energy choice.

“Voters have spoken in the most recent election with two initiatives on the ballot, one in Berkeley, California and the one in Washington,” said Harbert. In Berkeley the idea was-and it’s already been rejected in the court system-they were going to tax buildings that were gas consumers and voters were 80% against that, so that’s a significant margin.”

Harbert continued: “In Washington, it was 51% to 49% on the initiative (I-2066) but in addition 26 states have signed into law fuel choice legislation which preserves the opportunity for natural gas for customers in those states,” she said.

The final result of the vote on I-2066 was 51.71% approval to 48.29% voting no.

I-2066 came in response to House Bill 1589, passed during this year’s legislative session, to accelerate Puget Sound Energy’s transition away from natural gas.

Harbert said recent polling shows people widely in support of natural gas, even as renewable energy options gain popularity.

“Look at polling of natural gas in any jurisdiction as progressive as California or as conservative as Oklahoma and we enjoy a favorability rating of anywhere between 71% and 81%, so voters are in favor of this,” she said. “I think the groups that are standing up and fighting for it should be commended.”

In Washington, the Building Industry Association of Washington backed I-2066 and as previously reported by The Center Square, last Friday the group filed a lawsuit in Thurston County Superior Court to declare that the Washington State Building Code Council must comply with Initiative 2066, and immediately amend building codes to reflect mandates in the approved initiative.

Opponents of the measure have been preparing a legal challenge as well, arguing the initiative violates the single subject rule and is therefore unconstitutional.

Yates touted the affordability of natural gas.

“US households using natural will spend an average of $602 to heat their homes this winter, which is 42% less than an all-electric home,” claimed Yates.

The AGA leaders were also asked about President-elect Trump’s new National Energy Council.

“We’re optimistic about the council,” said Harbert. “I think one of the concerns as an industry we’ve had is the inconsistency across the 50 states with respect to natural gas and the idea of a council where all the voices are heard and we can come to some reasonable conclusions to drive clean affordable energy across the country is important, so we’re excited.”

Yates also responded to the question.

“Energy security is so important to our country as energy is the underpinning of our nation's economic competitiveness and energy security is national security,” said Yates. “So having a centralized place where the issues can be discussed, debated and decided makes a tremendous amount of sense.”