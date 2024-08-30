Let’s Go Washington touts CCA repeal effort at Federal Way gas price rollback event

(The Center Square) – Let’s Go Washington, the voter advocacy group behind an initiative that would repeal legislation establishing a cap-and-trade program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, held a “Gas Price Rollback” event in Federal Way on Thursday morning at the Marathon gas station on Pacific Highway.

During the two-hour event, regular unleaded gas was priced at just under $3 a gallon, while diesel fuel was priced at just under $3.51 a gallon. The average price for a gallon of gas in Washington is just under $4.17, according to AAA data.

“Let’s Go Washington pays the differential,” explained Let’s Go Washington founder Brian Heywood of Redmond. “We go in, we talk to the gas station owner, and they agree to do it. We reduce the price and we pay the difference.”

Marathon gas station owner Jeff Small lauded the event for “bringing awareness to the issue.” He added that people should know how much money is being spent and where it’s going.

Five such events have already been held – including one in Colville on Tuesday – and Heywood said he would like to hold up to 15 or 20 events, if possible.

These events are meant to get the word out about Initiative 2117 which would, if approved by voters this November, repeal the 2021 Climate Commitment Act that created the carbon auction system that encourages big polluters to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, with proceeds going to multiple energy efficiency programs.

Washington’s auctions, which began in 2023, have brought in more than $2 billion so far.

“Probably about 50% of the people don’t yet know about the initiative,” Heywood said. “They know things are expensive, so we take a chance to talk to them, educate them.”

I-2117 proponents contend that cap-and-trade is a hidden gas tax that has done nothing to curb carbon emissions while increasing gas prices by nearly 50 cents a gallon and driving up energy costs by 40%.

Those against I-2117 argue that repealing the CCA would hinder efforts at achieving cleaner air as part of the fight against climate change.

Gov. Jay Inslee – who has made fighting climate change the centerpiece of his time in office – recently introduced a new $200 tax credit program, backed by the CCA, for low- to medium-income households to use toward their electric bills.

Heywood had harsh words for the Inslee administration’s denial that the CCA would raise energy prices.

“They’ve got a harder argument to make, right? It’s not going to cost you anything. That was the promise,” he said.

Inslee previously predicted the cap-and-trade program would have a negligible effect on gas prices – pennies per gallon – while making huge investments in key climate programs.

The governor then went on to say during a press conference late last year that he was misled by Department of Ecology staff who missed the mark on gas price increase due to the CCA.

“What’s Jay Inslee’s message now? There’s no guarantee it will go down?” Heywood asked sarcastically. “Wait. That’s your comeback? What, are we in grade school?”

He concluded, “They started with dishonesty and doubled down on it.”

Heywood is confident voters will approve I-2117.

“I tell you what I can guarantee,” he said. “If 2117 doesn’t pass, the prices will go up. I can guarantee that. It’s designed to do that.”

The event saw a long line of vehicles at the Marathon gas station, drivers honking their horns as they sped by, and customers shouting thanks to Heywood.

Beyond spreading the word about I-2117, Heywood was pleased that the gas price rollback event made some people’s day a little bit easier.

“The people that need that extra money this week, it’s a good thing,” he said. “And that’s been an unexpected sort of benefit.”