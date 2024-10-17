King County clears Burien encampment; 55 transitioned to housing

(The Center Square) – King County workers were able to clear out an encampment of more than 50 homeless people near county-owned property across from the King County District Courthouse in the city of Burien.

The county partnered with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to connect 55 homeless people living at the encampment to shelter or housing.

Beginning in July, county workers have conducted daily outreach at the encampment and listed 55 people who were permanently living there. According to the county, workers were able to help the encampment residents obtain identification documents and nurses frequently visited the site to address medical needs.

The encampment was also near a day center that provided free meals and case managers.

KCRHA informed the encampment residents that Tuesday would be the last day for them to be on the site. Workers were able to remove some of the homeless individuals from the site and into shelter prior to the deadline.

On the day of closure, the King County Sheriff's Office and Burien Police Department were present to help connect the remaining individuals with resources.

King County cited a move last June to pull $1 million in funding that was dedicated to building a pallet shelter with 35 beds within the city. That funding was reallocated to KCRHA for its own use in south King County.

The Burien City Council approved the $1 million from King County to construct and operate 35 pallet shelters, or pallet village, last November with only hours left to spare before a deadline to accept the funds.

The pallet shelters were intended to operate for up to one year, or whenever the $1 million from King County runs out. However, the estimated grand total for setting up and operating 35 pallet shelters for one year ranges between $900,000 and $1.2 million.

The King County Facility Maintenance Division began cleaning and remediation after the last resident was removed from the county-owned property. The fence around the site will remain for the time being.