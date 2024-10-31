Homeless sex-crime offenders eligible for Thurston County court alternative program

(The Center Square) – Thurston County will soon launch a court alternative pilot program for homeless people who commit offenses, including domestic violence and sex crimes.

Thurston County’s court alternative pilot program is a hybrid version of San Diego's homeless court program, which allows homeless people to resolve misdemeanor offenses while working to address the underlying cause of their homelessness.

Currently, there are no eligibility requirements or restrictions in the county’s pilot program. Individuals can participate in the county’s new pilot program if they are homeless and have a misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, simple possession charge, or outstanding warrant in district court.

However, an individual’s public defender and the prosecuting attorney have to agree that the person would be a good fit for the program in order for them to be accepted.

There will be a staggered capacity of just 10 participants at a time, starting with five participants in the first month. The pilot program will last one year.

San Diego’s homeless court, considered to be the model in terms of such a setup, only excludes domestic violence and sex offenses. Thurston County will not exclude these offenses at the request of the prosecutor’s office and public defenders, according to Thurston County’s Criminal Justice Regional Program Manager Leah Landon.

The Thurston County – Court Alternative Program Implementation Committee agreed that the Thurston County Public Defense and the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office should have the discretion to refer any non-felony case by agreement.

“Generally speaking, sex offenses and domestic violence cases will not be considered unless the deputy prosecutor decides that such a referral is in the interests of justice after consulting with the victim,” Landon emailed The Center Square.

The San Diego Homeless Court Team explained to The Center Square that it excludes domestic violence and sex-related crimes because states have different legal requirements for certain kinds of cases, including domestic violence and sex-related cases. All jurisdictions that have homeless courts also have their own parameters for referral and engagement.

Landon emphasized that Thurston County’s pilot program is not a diversion program, but serves as a process that refers people accused of non-felony crimes into a participating service provider’s program that provides an assessment of needs and coordinated services.

​​If a service provider is not able to address a participant’s specific issue, the county will help provide that person with another service provider.

Homeless court gives homeless offenders credit for time served in the program. This allows them to receive services intended to address underlying causes of homelessness while reconciling legal involvement.

According to Landon, the program’ implementation is funded through existing resources, with no additional county funds being used.

The Thurston County – Court Alternative Program will launch on Dec. 1.