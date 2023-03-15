Grays Harbor SO Looking for Suspect in Moclips Murder

The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in Moclips, WA. A 59-year-old man is dead and the suspected shooter is on the run.

The incident happened off of Otis Rd. in Moclips. When deputies arrived at the location they discovered a man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds . Life saving measures were employed but the man died from his injuries during an attempt to transport him to a medical facility.

Officers from Hoquiam, Aberdeen, and Quinault Police Departments all assisted on scene to help secure as well as interviewing witnesses and looking for signs of the shooter.

Grays Harbor SO are looking for 62-year-old Rufas A Phelps III in connection with the shooting. Phelps is believed to have fled the scene not long after the shooting occurred. The Sheriff's Office warns that they consider Phelps to be armed and dangerous and, if seen, he should not be approached.

If you see, or think you see, Phelps call 9-1-1 or if you have information that could lead to his arrest, reach out to the Grays Harbor Sheriffs Office via email at sodetectives@graysharbor.us.

Moclips is an unincorporated area in Grays Harbor that has 211 residents according to the 2020 US Census. Moclips is too small to be listed on the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program, but the last murder we could find that occurred in Moclips was in May of 2020 when a 36 year-old man was shot and killed during a dispute.