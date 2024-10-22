General Election: Yakima County voters asked to raise taxes as funding dries up

(The Center Square) – Yakima County is gearing up for the 2024 General Election. With only two weeks left until that fateful Tuesday night, residents are preparing to cast their ballots on three local measures.

While Nov. 5 marks the start of a new era, the presidential election doesn’t downplay the significance of ballot measures impacting residents at home. The upcoming general election also presents residents with another opportunity: whether or not to raise local tax rates.

From providing safety and infrastructure updates at Union Gap schools to creating new parks and hospital districts, Yakima County voters have a chance to control their local tax dollars.

Union Gap School District

After three failed attempts since February 2022, the Union Gap School District is back, asking voters to approve another capital bond, hoping this one finally passes. The district also asked voters to approve bonds in November 2022 and 2023, missing the mark by less than 2%.

If UGSD can garner a 60% approval rating this time, it will reinstitute a 20-year $11.89 million capital bond. The measure will cost residents about $1.10 per every $1,000 of assessed property value, or roughly $260 annually for the median home value of $250,000.

The district’s last bond expired in January, but according to UGSD’s website, if voters approve this one, “the tax rate will be nearly the same or less than what has been in place since 2009.”

The close to $12 million in revenue would fund safety and infrastructure improvements, such as a new gym with bathrooms, concessions and other amenities, upgrades to an existing gym, expanding parking areas and installing a new hardtop area and playground equipment.

Toppenish Metropolitan Park District

The Toppenish City Council is asking residents to alleviate some strain from its 2025 budget deficit by creating a metropolitan park district. If approved, the district could raise property taxes by 75 cents for every $1,000 assessed value, generating roughly $450,000 annually.

“Staff understands and appreciates the value that parks and aquatics has for the community and rather than eliminating this, suggests that the City initiate the formation of a Metropolitan Park District,” according to a July 22 city council agenda.

While the tax hike might seem miniscule, the 2022 U.S. Census puts matters into perspective as Toppenish’s poverty rate is 16.6%, over 6% higher than the state’s. Additionally, the median household income in Toppenish is roughly $64,000, nearly $30,000 less than the state.

Lower Valley Public Hospital District

The last local measure on Yakima ballots is from the Board of County Commissioners to create a public hospital district, which failed in August 2023. While the measure managed to get a 66% approval rating, it failed to garner the required 40% voter turnout by less than 200 votes.

If approved this time, it would create a hospital district encompassing most of the Lower Valley except for a few areas, according to voting precincts included on the ballot measure.

Although the ballot measure doesn’t mention an associated tax increase, state law allows public hospital districts to raise property taxes by 50 cents per every $1,000 of assessed value.

The district can breach the 50-cent threshold, but only upon voter approval.