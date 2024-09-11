Ferguson, Reichert exchange jabs during gubernatorial debate

(The Center Square) – The two candidates to be Washington state's next governor faced off in their first televised debate Tuesday night, trading jabs on a variety of topics, including public safety, the drug crisis, climate change and abortion.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, and Republican Dave Reichert, a former congressman and the former King County Sheriff wasted no time going at each other from the confines of KING 5 television's studio in Seattle.

Both candidates agreed on one thing: that public safety is the top issue this election cycle.

“I think it’s clear that I’m the only public safety candidate in this race," Reichert said. "I have a clear record in my 33 years in the Sheriff’s Office. I find it interesting that all of a sudden Mr. Ferguson recognizes that there is a crime problem when he’s been the attorney general for 12 years.”

Ferguson fired back, directly facing Reichert.

“Dave, I’m sorry, but I’m going to take no lectures from you when you are voting for and supporting a convicted felon,” said Ferguson, referencing former President Donald Trump, which prompted a response from Reichert that generated some criticism from conservative voters on social media.

“I hate to disappoint you Bob, but I am not supporting Mr. Trump, and I am also not supporting Mrs. Harris,” Reichert retorted.

Ferguson interrupted to say Reichert told supporters he will vote for Trump, bringing up a report from The Seattle Times that said at a GOP event months ago, Reichert nodded his head – but did not answer out loud – when he was asked if he would vote for Trump.

“You’ve got to tell the truth, Mr. Ferguson, and I’m going to interrupt you every time you lie,” Reichert said.

Ferguson responded, “You may think it’s okay to interrupt people like you did back in Congress, but it’s not okay here and I will not let you do it.”

Debate moderators regained control and moved to the next topic: the homeless crisis.

“The homeless crisis is really a drug and substance abuse crisis,” said Reichert. “He [Ferguson] supported the legislation that legalized drugs on the streets of our cities across this state.”

Ferguson said the issue was more complicated than that.

“We agree that the issue of homelessness is complex,” Ferguson noted. “Mental illness, chemical dependency and affordability all play a key role.”

Ferguson said that as attorney general he went after powerful corporations that have fueled the opioid epidemic, generating large settlements that are funding treatment programs.

The candidates then sparred over the issue of climate change, specifically the Climate Commitment Act and Initiative 2117 that would repeal portions of the CCA and end the state's carbon auctions.

“I believe that the Climate Commitment Act needs to be adjusted,” Ferguson explained. “For example, farmers are entitled to an exemption and that hasn’t happened yet. We’re going to make sure the state follows through on its promise to make sure those farmers get the exemption they’re entitled to.”

Reichert said Washingtonians were lied to about the impact of the CCA.

“We were told it was going to be pennies,” Reichert said, a reference to Gov. Jay Inslee's prediction on how much the CCA would increase the cost of a gallon of gas. “It’s way more than pennies; it’s up to 50 cents, and in some cases we’re competing with California for who has the highest gas tax. I say let’s vote 'yes,' pay less, and then let’s have a discussion with members of the Legislature to find a way forward that’s not placing the cost of a clean, green energy effort on the backs of Washingtonians.”

On abortion, an issue that Ferguson’s campaign ads have attacked Reichert over, the debate heated up.

“When I am governor, I will support and protect the abortion laws of Washington state,” Reichert stated.

Ferguson pushed back.

“You said to an extreme pro-life group that seeks to ban abortion nationwide that you would seek to unravel abortion laws in Washington," he said. "You do not support a woman’s right to choose. You say one thing when you’re speaking to the people of Washington in a forum like this, and you say something else entirely when you think you are behind closed doors."

While in Congress, Reichert voted for three bills that would have banned abortion after 20 weeks, with exceptions to save the life of the mother, rape and incest.

Following the debate, Reichert posted on X, “As a street cop, I kept abortion clinics open while protestors attempted to block them. I will protect access to abortion in Washington – it’s the law.”

Ferguson and Reichert will meet again for another debate later this month. The Association of Washington Business and Greater Spokane Inc. will host the two candidates at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18 in Spokane. The debate will be broadcast on TVW.

Ballots for the Nov. 5 general election will be mailed out starting Oct. 18.