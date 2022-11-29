DOH Dismantling COVID-19 Response Website

The Washington State Department of Health is decommissioning their COVID-19 response website coronavirus.wa.gov this Thursday December 1st. As a result, all COVID-19 related information will be at the DOH landing page for COVID-19.

The end of the response page comes after the end of Governor Inslee's end to the COVID-19 state of emergency October 31st along with decreased traffic to the coronavirus.wa.gov website.

The Department of Health is also encouraging Washingtonians to stay up to date on COVID-19 boosters, as well as all vaccinations that can help prevent serious illness. Health experts around the Country have been warning of the potential for an elevated virus season with flu, along with RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus), as well as COVID-19 creating possible health issues in young and old.



Hospitals are operating at higher-than-usual capacity this winter and DOH is advising Washingtonians take advantage of preventive measures to ensure there is space for those that need emergency care.

The Department of Health recommends everyone six months and older should be vaccinated for influenza and COVID-19 to lower the risk of transmission and serious illness and Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines can be safely administered at the same time.

