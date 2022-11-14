DOH And Amazon Team Up For SNAP

The Washington State Department of Health and Amazon are partnering to provide Washingtonians who use the SNAP program with more money to buy fruits and vegetables. People who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic EBT benefits can now use SNAP Produce Match for Amazon Fresh purchases.

Get our free mobile app

The goal for this first of its kind project, is to increase access to healthy foods offered by Amazon Fresh through benefits available for those eligible from DOH.

When SNAP/EBT shoppers buy at least $10 of fruits and vegetables with their SNAP/EBT card, they get a $5 SNAP Produce Match to use for future eligible purchases.

Photo by Tom Brunberg on Unsplash Photo by Tom Brunberg on Unsplash loading...

Amazon is among the first retailers to launch SNAP online purchasing and have expanded their reach to serve 99.7% of U.S. SNAP households. Since DOH launched SNAP Produce Match in 2017, SNAP/EBT shoppers in Washington have redeemed more than four million dollars on fruits and vegetables.

SNAP Produce Match is available at nearly 200 grocery stores across 30 counties in Washington and with online retailers that have chosen to participate.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.