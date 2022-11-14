DOH And Amazon Team Up For SNAP
The Washington State Department of Health and Amazon are partnering to provide Washingtonians who use the SNAP program with more money to buy fruits and vegetables. People who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic EBT benefits can now use SNAP Produce Match for Amazon Fresh purchases.
The goal for this first of its kind project, is to increase access to healthy foods offered by Amazon Fresh through benefits available for those eligible from DOH.
When SNAP/EBT shoppers buy at least $10 of fruits and vegetables with their SNAP/EBT card, they get a $5 SNAP Produce Match to use for future eligible purchases.
Amazon is among the first retailers to launch SNAP online purchasing and have expanded their reach to serve 99.7% of U.S. SNAP households. Since DOH launched SNAP Produce Match in 2017, SNAP/EBT shoppers in Washington have redeemed more than four million dollars on fruits and vegetables.
SNAP Produce Match is available at nearly 200 grocery stores across 30 counties in Washington and with online retailers that have chosen to participate.