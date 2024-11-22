Despite years of local opposition, massive Tri Cities wind/solar project is a done deal

(The Center Square) - On Thursday afternoon, project developers behind the planned Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm Project in the Tri Cities signed off on the final site certification approval last month.

A news release from Scout Clean Energy emailed to The Center Square said in part: Scout Clean Energy (Scout), a national utility-scale renewable energy developer-owner-operator, is pleased to announce it has signed the Site Certification Agreement (SCA) for the Horse Heaven Clean Energy Center issued by the Washington Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) following Governor Inslee’s approval. The signing marks the culmination of an extensive, multi-year permitting process and allows Scout to continue moving forward toward the construction of the largest clean energy project in Washington State history."

Finalizing the SCA culminates years of failed attempts by the local community and elected leaders to stop the massive wind turbine and solar project, or scale it back.

Meantime, there are several other wind and solar projects moving forward across the state that face resistance from local planners and community members.

One of those is the Wallula Gap Solar Farm proposed to be located approximately 4 miles northwest of the community of Plymouth, west of its intersection with Interstate 82.

According to the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) the project could cover approximately 1,220 acres of solar panels strung together, tilting to maximize sun exposure and energy output throughout the day.

On Wednesday, during an EFSEC hearing where several clean energy projects were discussed, staff conveyed to council members that the Wallula Gap Project doesn’t fit zoning for the region.

EFSEC staffer John Barnes brought up an April 23, 2024, Public Hearing and Land Use Consistency Hearing.

“Following that hearing, a land use order of inconsistency for the application was developed in conjunction with the administrative law judge, our assistant attorneys general and staff,” said Barnes.

Following his brief comments, EFSEC members voted in favor of the order and the project’s next step will be adjudication, where those zoning issues will be debated.

During a Thursday interview, Greg Wendt, director of community development for Benton County, told The Center Square he and other planners are frustrated with EFSEC.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years or so and I’ve never seen a state agency have such an impact on local communities,” said Wendt.

“A lot of these projects are being located in our agricultural lands and we have it designated that way and we have a planning community that develops these plans and policies and those are consistent with the state growth management act, he said.

Wendt explained they occasionally allow projects that are not agricultural in those areas zoned for ag only.

“They are sometimes allowed at a very small scale which is an acre or maybe two acres in size, but these projects take up hundreds of even thousands of acres in many instances,” said Wendt. “We do encourage them in our industrial zones, but the state is preempting our local regulations and in essence saying they’re not going to follow the county’s regulations.”

Other Benton County clean energy projects are also moving ahead despite regional opposition.

“Through the Wautoma (Solar Project) process, we argued against the project to uphold our county land use regulations and as it was discussed they did choose to preempt the county’s land use regulations and forward a positive recommendation for the Wautoma project to the governor,” said Wendt.

The Wautoma project encompasses approximately 5,852 acres outside Sunnyside, with a 470-megawatt solar generation facility.

As previously reported by The Center square, the company behind the long debated massive Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm project had until Dec. 1 to respond to the finalized agreement from Gov. Inslee.

The project will be located along 24 miles of the ridgeline of the Horse Heaven Hills south of Kennewick to almost Benton City and would include up to 235 wind turbines, plus solar.