Cuts to staff and programs loom despite Seattle Public Schools’ consolidation plan

(The Center Square) – Seattle Public Schools is set to either close 17 or 21 elementary and K-8 schools to address a nearly $100 million budget deficit, but $64 million in cuts will still be need to be made no matter which of the two plans is implemented.

The Seattle School Board recently revealed its two options for its “well-resources schools” plan that include consolidation of elementary schools to address an estimated $94 million budget deficit for the 2025-2026 school year.

The district’s budget deficit is the result of weaker revenue streams and continually-decreasing enrollment.

The first option the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors will consider is closing 21 elementary and K-8 schools and operating 52 attendance area elementary schools with no K-8 or option elementary schools throughout the district. This is estimated to save $31.5 million.

The other option would close 17 schools and operate 55 attendance-area elementary schools and one K-8 school per region. This would save the district $25.5 million.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Kurt Buttleman revealed where the remaining estimated $64 million needed in savings could come from.

Additional legislative funding could help the district fill the budget gap, limiting cuts to its staffing and services. The district could also make one-time savings from the 2023-2024 general fund. However, the 2024-2025 general fund budget sees spending set at $1.25 billion as opposed to set revenues totaling $1.23 billion.

Total staff-related costs make up 83.3% of district spending, so any cuts to save $64 million could come from transportation changes, staffing reductions, increased class sizes, program closures, mandatory fees and salary reductions.

Seattle School Board Director Liza Rankin showed frustration with this presented update. Rankin said the district has not shown decision making being based on improving outcomes for students, which drew applause from community members in attendance.

“What I’m not seeing is the refocusing and rethinking about how we use our resources to provide the best services and make the best decisions for children,” Ranking said during Wednesday's school board meeting. “That’s what we really need to see.”

Superintendent Brent Jones has said multiple times that one of the challenges the district faces in its well-resourced schools plan is making sure it provides essential services to all students at Seattle Public Schools. Essential services include special education, multi-lingual services, and provide program officials deem essential to student learning.

The district may get some breathing room in the future courtesy of the Legislature. According to Seattle School Board Director Brandon Hersey, the district has received several calls from lawmakers expressing interest in helping with funding. The state provides Seattle Public Schools its highest allocated source of funding, with 62.7% of the $1.23 billion general fund.

The school board will take a final vote on which option to choose in December before winter break.