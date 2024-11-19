Candidate scramble for 2025 King County executive race begins

(The Center Square) – King County Executive Dow Constantine's recent announcement that he will not be seeking reelection next year means the contest to succeed him is already underway.

King County Assessor John Wilson announced his campaign for the executive position on Monday, joining King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, who announced her campaign on Nov. 13, one day after Constantine said he was not running for reelection.

Fellow King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay is anticipated to announce his own campaign for county executive, but has not officially done so at the time of this publication.

Constantine made his announcement on Nov. 12, stating that it was time for King County to have a new leader take the reins and continue the work he has done during his tenure. He served in the role for 15 years.

Constantine leaves candidates with the tasks of addressing a worsening homelessness crisis, public safety concerns, and a general fund budget that Constantine said is not sustainable and is projected to be out of balance by about $150 million by 2026.

Wilson, an advocate for tax relief for King County homeowners, has crime as a top priority of his campaign, followed by affordable housing and tax relief.

“As I travel around the county, I hear from residents that they are most concerned about three things: crime, housing, and taxes,” Wilson said in his campaign announcement. “While all are critical, crime is at the top of nearly everyone’s list.”

Wilson has been the county’s assessor since 2015, when he was encouraged to do so by Constantine. Since then, Wilson has been reelected twice.

Balducci’s campaign also focuses on public safety, and affordable housing, but she also lists transportation as her top issues.

Balducci labeled herself as a leader in transportation and housing in a social media post. She’s served on the King County Council since 2015. Prior to that, Balducci was mayor of Bellevue for one terms, and also served on the city council.

”Throughout my career, I have always focused on outcomes that make a difference for the people of King County: transportation, housing and public safety,” Balducci said in a news release. “Our communities are growing increasingly expensive – which is why I fight for expanded access to affordable housing and convenient, sustainable transportation options.”

If Balducci is elected, she would be the first woman to serve as King County executive.