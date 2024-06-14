Burien police chief resigns; becomes chief in neighboring city

(The Center Square) – Burien Police Chief Ted Boe is resigning from his position and transitioning to become the police chief for the neighboring city of Des Moines as Burien’s relationship with its police provider remains distant.

Burien is in the midst of a legal battle with the King County Sheriff’s Office regarding Ordinance 827, which effectively bans homeless people from living on any public property at any time. The city added an amendment that creates a 500-foot buffer zone around parks, libraries, schools, daycares, senior centers and makes it illegal for people to sleep overnight in those areas.

In response, King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall said that the city’s ordinance violates federal case law and that her office will not enforce the public camping portion of the ordinance because it believes it violates constitutional rights of residents.

Burien contracts with the King County Sheriff’s Office for its own dedicated and shared personnel as part of an interlocal agreement between the two entities. The city’s 2024 adopted budget includes $16.7 million as part of a police contract with King County.

Prior to his resignation, Boe served as the Burien chief of police since 2018. Prior to that, he served 18 years in the King County Sheriff’s Office, as sergeant, precinct operations captain, and major investigations section captain in Seattle, Burien, and SeaTac.

“The Des Moines Police Guild supports Interim City Manager Tim George's decision to select Chief Boe as our next Police Chief,” Des Moines Police Guild President Justin Cripe said in a statement. “Chief Boe and his exceptional leadership skills, extensive experience, and forward-thinking vision make him the ideal candidate for this critical role.”

Last month, Burien City Manager Adolfo Bailon wrote a letter stating that he no longer trusted Boe to fulfill the requirements listed within the interlocal agreement between the two entities.

Boe is now anticipated to start his new position in mid-August. Acting Police Chief Mark Couey will continue to lead the Des Moines Police Department until then.