Boeing pulls healthcare coverage for striking machinists as WA taxpayers step up

(The Center Square) – Boeing machinists who’ve been on strike nearly three weeks are getting some help from state taxpayers in the form of healthcare and dental coverage, which lapsed for them on Sept. 30, due to the walkout.

Thanks to a recently approved state law, striking workers are eligible to apply for health and dental insurance through Washington Healthplanfinder, the state's health benefit exchange program for residents who do not receive coverage through an employer.

“Individuals that are losing their health insurance due to a strike or labor dispute are able to come into Washington Healthplanfinder and have a special enrollment period,” explained Shawna Fish, associate director of communications and marketing with the Washington Health Benefit Exchange.

“This lets them come in and take a look at the plans that we have and pick one that works for them and their families,” Fish said during a Wednesday interview with The Center Square.

Fish said the last few days have been extremely busy dealing with striking machinists worried about coverage.

“We are seeing quite a bit of interest, and the best way for these folks who have lost coverage is to call our customer support center at 1-855-923-4633,” she noted.

There is a cost for the available state plans, but subsidies are available.

“Depending on the household situation, it is income based and individuals may be eligible for federal tax credits or they may be additionally eligible for savings through the state plan, which is Washington Cascade Care Savings,” Fish said.

She went on to say, “There are many reasons why individuals get help with subsidies, and it’s really dependent on what each person is going through, so it honestly is a way to help each other out as we’re going through various life circumstances,” she said.

During 2023 debate on the legislation that allowed striking workers to qualify for state coverage, questions were raised about having taxpayers pick up the tab for workers who choose to go on strike.

“I have some concerns about where this might lead and where it might go,” said Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, during a Senate Ways & Means Committee hearing. “There are things that you give up when you go on strike and I have some concerns about how this bill addresses that.”

During the same hearing, bill sponsor Sen Karen Keiser, D-Kent said, “The fact is when someone does go out on strike they lose their income, their paycheck, and they sometimes lose their healthcare. This is just to create a safety net for that possibility.”

“I think it’s minimal in terms of fiscal, but it’s maximal in terms of reducing fear and apprehension,” she added.

Majority Democrats were able to get the bill passed this year, with it taking effect on June 6.

Fish told The Center Square state officials are convinced continuing coverage for striking workers ends up saving taxpayer money, even though there is no final estimate on what taxpayers are on the hook for in covering striking workers.

“What ends up happening when people don’t have healthcare coverage is they end up seeking care at hospitals or urgent care and all that compounds into uncompensated care and we all end up paying for that in the long run,” she said.

Washington taxpayers could have been on the hook for a whole lot more. As reported by Elizabeth New of the Washington Policy Center, had House Bill 1893 become law during the 2024 session, "the state’s unemployment benefit fund would be paying tens of thousands of people not to work, despite the fund being financed by employers and meant for people who lose work through no fault of their own."

The state's health benefit exchange is providing information and enrollment assistance only and is remaining neutral in the labor dispute.

The 60-day open enrollment window for striking machinists to apply for state healthcare coverage runs through the end of November.