Bob Ferguson sworn in as Washington governor, delivers inaugural address

(The Center Square) – A day after outgoing three-term Gov. Jay Inslee delivered his final State of the State address, Bob Ferguson was sworn in as the state’s 24th governor on Wednesday.

Ferguson has served as the state attorney general since 2013 and was a member of the King County Council before that.

Following the swearing-in of other statewide executives, Ferguson took the oath of office administered by Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens.

He began his midday speech before a joint legislative session in the House of Representatives.

Ferguson did not shy away from pointing out where he thought the state government was failing and detailed his plans to address the major challenges facing the Evergreen State.

Ferguson, a Democrat, takes the reins as Washington faces a potential operating budget shortfall of between $10 billion and $16 billion over the next four years. He has asked state agencies to find efficiencies worth $4 billion.

“Despite these and other challenges, I’m optimistic,” Ferguson said.

He noted the state is often bogged down in bureaucracy when residents and businesses need prompt results.

The speech had a bipartisan tone, with Ferguson calling out several Republican lawmakers for legislation they are backing and noting that he would support their bills.

“Let us listen to one another, without consideration for party, so that the strongest argument prevails,” Ferguson said. “Let me be specific with examples of how we can work in a bipartisan way.”

He mentioned House Bill 1022 sponsored by Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick.

“I am excited to work with you to get your Homes for Heroes legislation to my desk,” the governor said. “Let’s recognize the contributions of police officers, firefighters, behavioral health professionals and other critical public servants and ensure they can access low-interest loans to purchase their first homes.”

Ferguson also mentioned possible support of emergency powers reform to Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia.

“Sen. Braun, l hope to work with you to adopt reasonable limits on the governor’s emergency powers,” he said. “We can do that together.”

Emergency powers reforms stalled in the last four sessions under Inslee.

Ferguson said he supports a law enforcement bill from Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Cheney.

“Senator Holy, thank you for your legislation proposing a $100 million grant program to help local law enforcement agencies hire more well-trained officers to improve public safety,” he said in reference to Senate Bill 5060. “That idea was a cornerstone of my campaign for governor. Any budget I sign must include this funding.”

As to the housing crisis, Ferguson said he is taking immediate action.

“I am signing an executive order, immediately following this speech, directing state agencies to review all regulations that impact housing, permitting and construction and identify any provision that can be streamlined, deferred or eliminated,” Ferguson said.

He went on to say Lt. Governor Denny Heck will lead his housing task force, which has already submitted a 42-page report containing recommendations to address the crisis.

During his tenure as attorney general, Ferguson made headlines many times by suing the Trump administration on nearly 100 occasions.

Ferguson said his administration “will work with President Trump where we can,” but added, “We will stand up to him when we must … that most certainly includes protecting Washingtonians’ reproductive freedom.”

Rep. Gloria Mendoza, R-Grandview, a freshman legislator from Washington's 14th Legislative District, delivered a message from Republicans after Ferguson's address.

“The Grandview Republican noted Washington state has many challenges that have failed to be sufficiently addressed under single-party rule in Olympia,” her office said in an email to The Center Square.

The email went on to say, “I am proud to live in Washington. Our state has given me so many opportunities and has incredible potential. But our state also has some serious problems – problems that continue to get worse under one-party politics.”