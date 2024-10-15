Bellingham joins western Washington city councils in opposing ballot initiatives

(The Center Square) – The Bellingham City Council is joining other western Washington cities in encouraging residents to vote against a slew of Republican-sponsored ballot measures.

The city council approved resolutions that publicly oppose four ballot measures set to be voted on by Washingtonians in the upcoming general election: Initiatives 2066, 2109, 2117 and 2124.

I-2066 would repeal provisions of a new state law meant to hasten Puget Sound Energy’s transition away from natural gas by prohibiting the state and all local governments from banning, restricting or discouraging the use of natural gas in new or existing homes or commercial buildings. It would also require gas utilities in local governments to provide natural gas to its customers who demand it even if other energy resources are available.

I-2109 would repeal the state's capital gains tax, a 7% levy on the sale or exchange of long-term capital assets. This would also eliminate the funding collected from the tax that currently goes towards education and childcare programs.

“This resolution scares me; this is going to strip funding away from kids and families,” Bellingham City Councilmember Jace Cotton said of I-2109 during the city council's Monday morning meeting.

Fellow Councilmember Hollie Huthman noted the capital gains tax only impacts a small number of Washingtonians: the state’s wealthiest residents. Notably, one of Washington’s richest residents, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, moved to Miami and sold shares of Amazon stock afterwards, saving $938 million in capital gains taxes.

I-2117 would end the state's cap-and-trade program under the 2021 Climate Commitment Act

Lastly, I-2124 would amend the 2019 WA Cares Act to allow people to opt out of paying into the state's long-term care program.

All four of the resolutions opposing the ballot measures passed unanimously, except for I-2124, in which Bellingham Councilmember Michael Lilliquist abstained from voting, adding that he was not entirely sure what the initiative does and wants to learn more about it before casting a vote.

With Monday’s actions, the Bellingham City Council joins other western Washington cities in publicly opposing the four ballot measures that are sponsored by Washington State Republican Party Chair Jim Walsh and Sen. John Braun, R-Chehalis.

The cities of Seattle, Redmond, Burien, Kenmore, Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have all publicly declared opposition to I-2117.

Kenmore and Redmond have also come out against I-2066.

On Tuesday, the city council in Olympia, the state capital, will vote on two resolutions that publicly oppose I-2124 and I-2109.

Voters in these cities have nearly three weeks until they cast their votes on the four ballot measures. The general election is on Nov. 5.