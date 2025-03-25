YVC Winery Tour Set For Mid-April

The central Washington community is invited to get a behind-the-scenes open house at the only teaching winery in the region. Teach, Tour & Taste is Friday, April 18th, with doors opening at 5 p.m., and educational tours and tastings continuing until 7 p.m.

Yakima Valley College says this free event is an opportunity to learn about the grapes and wines produced in the Yakima Valley, tour the winery to see the winemaking process, and enjoy tastings of award-winning wines crafted by students in YVC’s Winery Operations class.

“One might think that wine is done quickly but there is a story behind each wine,” said program alumna Esmeralda Cruz. “Each student is passionate about wine in different ways, and each of us put a bit of our own magic in it. I never knew the magic that happened while creating wine until I joined the program and I have enjoyed every bit of knowledge I learned.”

"YVC’s Teaching Winery has contributed to the growing wine industry in the Yakima Valley and Washington State for nearly two decades," said Instructor Trent Ball, "winning a myriad of awards since the release of its first student-crafted wines in 2008.

“This is an opportunity for the industry and community members to see what the students in the program have been working on, and a great chance for the students to share some of the trials and experimentations they have led,” Ball added.

In addition to tours, Yakima Valley Vintners wines will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle or case.

Yakima Valley Vintners is located at 110 Grandridge Road on the Grandview Campus of Yakima Valley College

This is a family friendly experience and visitors may participate in the tour and educational opportunities without tasting. To participate in the tasting portion of the event, participants must be 21 years of age or older and need to provide valid identification. For more information email wine@yvcc.edu or call (509) 882-7069 or (509) 882-7007.

