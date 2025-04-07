Yakima Basin Water Forecast Improves Slightly

The Bureau of Reclamation released its April total water supply available forecast for the Yakima basin, which shows little change in the anticipated water supply for the season ahead. Like the March report, this month’s forecast indicates the water supply will not fully meet irrigation demands this season. The estimate of the total water supply available for the April–September period indicates senior water rights will receive 100% full entitlements, but junior water rights will receive 58% of their full entitlements, which is up slightly from the 48% predicted last month.

Storage in the Yakima basin reservoirs on April 1st was 38% full with 407,488 acre-feet, which is 58% of average. Precipitation for March was 131% of average and for October–March was 83% of average.

Reclamation will provide an updated water supply forecast monthly, at least through July, using the latest data each month to reflect changing conditions as they develop.

