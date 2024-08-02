When you hear the term "WWOOFing" for the first time, you might be inclined to think it's the latest urban TikTok trend. However, the term refers to WWOOF - a movement that links organic farmers with willing volunteer farmhands in a unique trade of services.

What is WWOOF?

WWOOF stands for "Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms" - although it was originally called "Working Weekends on Organic Farms." The movement was founded in 1971 in England by Sue Coppard, who wanted to find ways to access the countryside and support organic farming.

Since then the movement - and organization - has expanded internationally, including in the United States where the demand for organic has continuously grown.

How does WWOOF work?

The idea behind WWOOF is similar to that of a dude ranch. Visitors can sign up to work on an organic farm participating in WWOOF. In exchange for the host farm providing meals and lodging, the visitor works on the farm. The goal is to allow the visitor to gain skills in organic farming, experience rural living, and participate in a cultural exchange. In return, the farmer gains low-cost labor during the visitor's stay.

Is there a cost to become a WWOOF host or visitor?

The cost varies across different global organizations. In the United States, WWOOF Membership costs $30-$50 per year, on a sliding scale, for hosts. WWOOF visitor membership costs $40 per year ($65/year for a joint membership).

Visitors must pay for their own travel to and from their hosts. Hosts must provide food and lodging for their guests. No other exchange of money is required between the parties - the labor is considered voluntary.

Are there restrictions on being a WWOOF visitor?

Yes. In the US, WWOOF membership is denied if the person is under 18 or if the person has been convinced of a felony involving violence, sexual misconduct, or property damage (exceptions may be granted on an individual basis on merit). Respect is an expectation of all members, both toward each other and toward host's families and operations.

Foreign nationals may participate, but are responsible for being aware of and complying with local laws as it applies to entering the country and in visiting and volunteering at the state level.

Visitors are also required to have adequate insurance, whether that is medical or otherwise. Hosts may request proof of coverage before a visitor arrives.

What is required of a WWOOF host?

WWOOF USA states that hosts must acknowledge the following:

Hosts must practice organic or sustainable growing methods, and treat all animals humanely. Visitors are not to be considered a source of labor, but as visitors with a "cultural and educational purpose." WWOOFers should be given an educational experience. Hosts must provide adequate food for three meals per day and living accommodations that are "suitable and sanitary." Hosts are restricted to asking for no more than five half-days per week (25 hours per week, roughly 4-6 hours per day). Hosts are responsible for a visitor's safety and must assist them for seeking necessary medical attention.

If you're interested in becoming a WWOOF host, visit the USA's network site to get started.

How do visitors feel about WWOOF?

Reviews from across the Internet indicate a mostly positive experience from WWOOFers, with a general caveat of making sure to research a host to make sure they're a right fit before you begin. Some have had bad experiences with hosts, such as farms being misrepresented as organic or working farms, being asked to do more labor than required, or being in unsanitary conditions.

There are many positive reviews too. Said one reviewer who WWOOFed in Washington:

WWOOFing is one of my favorite ways to travel because I get to see new places and meet amazing people, all while getting my hands dirty. I stayed on a local farm in Port Angeles with host's Tammy and AJ. They were so warm and welcoming. It felt as though they were my family. We worked hard but we also laughed hard. We ate meals together and overall just enjoyed the experience all around. I picked thousands of blackberries, fed chickens/pigs and used apples that had already fallen to make homemade applesauce (YUM!!). I love fresh produce and there was certainly no lack of that here. My favorite memory/feeling was how comfortable I felt after 5 minutes of being with Tammy and AJ. They truly made me feel at home. 10/10 will be back!

Often unspoken, one of the key benefits of WWOOF to visitors is that they gain work experience that they can utilize on their resume, network connections within the agriculture community, and can support themselves when in a transient lifestyle (by choice or otherwise).

Criticism of WWOOF

If you happen to visit r/farming on Reddit, you might notice that rule #2 is:

No mention/promotion of WWOOF or similar: Every person deserves pay for work.

Naturally, we agree with that statement. However, WWOOFing is based on a trade system - rather than getting money for their work, visitors get food and lodging (in addition to learning new skills). It is meant as an exchange, and is based on work exchange systems that predate the WWOOF movement.

One person claimed that WWOOF is "a scam" for cheap labor. In some cases with bad hosting, this is true, which is why hosts must respect the program's intentions and visitors must do their research. It is also why WWOOF operates on a two-way review system, although some WWOOFers are afraid to negatively rate their hosts for fear of retaliation.

Remember: WWOOF is ultimately a voluntary program. Hosts may ask their guest to leave at any time, and visitors may choose to leave at any time.

If you're thinking about participating in WWOOF, make sure you thoroughly research the program and consider how it might change life and labor on your farm before joining.

And if you want to see what it's like to be a WWOOFer, check out this great vlog below.

