WSU’s Jean Dodson Peterson Recognized Nationally

Congratulations to Washington State University’s Jean Dodson Peterson. The founding chair of WSU’s Department of Viticulture and Enology, was recently named one of Wine Enthusiast magazine’s Future 40 Tastemakers of 2024.

The magazine praised Dodson Peterson’s efforts to support student success. During her time at WSU, Dodson Peterson has spearheaded the launch of VE Connects, which aims to create job opportunities for students and improve retention rates, as well as the Student Support Fund, which provides financial support to those working toward degree completion. WSU’s V&E Experiential Learning Fund, which provides students with mentors and job opportunities, was also highlighted by the magazine.

In addition to being recognized as a 2024 tastemaker, Dodson Peterson weighed in on the future of wine in a magazine feature. She described what sustainability means to her and talked about setting a goal of working harmoniously with existing natural elements on sites where grapes are grown to be the best stewards of the land. The complete feature on the future of wine is available on Wine Enthusiast’s website.

Dodson Peterson arrived to WSU in the fall of 2022 as is based on the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center in Tri-Cities. She previously worked as an associate professor of viticulture at California Polytechnic State University.

