WSU’s Beers Honored By ESA

Congratulations to Washington State University entomologist Elizabeth Beers, who was named an Entomological Society Fellow this summer. For nearly four decades, Beers has worked to stop insect pests that spread damage and disease in Pacific Northwest apple, cherry, and pear orchards while training the next generation of scientists.

Because of her hard work, she was recognized by the Fellow of the Entomological Society of America. ESA was founded in 1889 and has nearly 7,000 members working in education, health, industry, and government.

Based in Wenatchee, Beers has been part of WSU’s Department of Entomology since 1985, where she’s led teams of technicians, post-docs and student scientists, who work with Washington tree fruit growers to solve insect and mite pest problems plaguing apples, pears, cherries, and stone fruits. Beers is known also for her lab motto: “no bug left behind."

Beers did her undergraduate work at Cornell University and holds a doctorate from Penn State.

