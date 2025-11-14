WSU Holding Virtual Beginner Beekeeper Event

Washington State University’s Bee Program will offer a four-hour virtual Beginner Beekeeper workshop A Year Ahead: First Year of Beekeeping this weekend. WSU said anyone thinking about becoming a beekeeper, and is curious about what that involve, is encouraged to attend.

The workshop will take a look at what you can expect in the first year, provide seasonal management tips, and address some of the most common questions. Registration is required in advanced and will cost $60. The workshop will take place Saturday November 15th 10am-2pm.

