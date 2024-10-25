WSU To Teach Food Safety To School Food Preparers

Thanks to recent USDA funding, Washington State University’s School of Food Science and WSU Extension will teach food safety to those overseeing public school meals. The half-million-dollar USDA Food and Nutrition Service award will bring select participants from across the country to the WSU Pullman campus for a week of immersive food science and safety training in the summers of 2025 and 2026. The 22-module curriculum will focus in part on food microbiology, pathogen control, sanitation best practices, and school food program risk analysis.

Stephanie Smith, SFS associate professor and consumer food safety specialist, will lead the outreach effort with help from others in the College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences.

“A great multidisciplinary team spanning WSU Extension, SFS, and the Department of Biological Systems Engineering (BSE) will educate and train public school personnel on creating safer meals for youth,” said Smith.

Beginning this winter, Smith plans to connect with and recruit public school nutrition directors who are looking to upgrade their food safety knowledge or improve their skill sets using the nationwide Extension network.

“Professionals who take this course will have a better understanding of food sourcing, food processing, food science, and general food safety best practices,” Smith said.

According to research published in the Journal of Food Protection, over a third of those who prepare meals in public schools do not maintain the food temperatures necessary for limiting the spread of pathogens. Meanwhile, around 60% of school districts are not accommodating children with dietary allergies or special diets.

“We know that sourcing foods for school-age children is an area in need of improvement nationwide,” Smith said. “We have the expertise and the facilities to deliver this programming very well, effectively addressing this need.”

Claire Murphy, WSU Extension produce safety specialist, and Girish Ganjyal, WSU Extension food processing specialist, both of SFS, will assist with curriculum development and delivery. WSU students will also provide support while gaining hands-on experience that may one day lead them into Extension outreach careers.

“We want to ensure that youth are eating safe foods that have been handled properly,” Smith said. “We know that childhood nutrition impacts health outcomes later in life, so it’s really important that the foods they consume meet food safety best practices.”

