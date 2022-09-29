WSU To Host Pumpkin U Pick In Coming Weeks

Washington State University’s Eggert Family Organic Farm will host U-Pick pumpkin times starting later this week. Visit the farm Friday, September 30th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., or Saturday October 1st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to find the pumpkin of your dreams. The Farm will be open at the same times the following weekend of October 7th and 8th.

Several varieties of pumpkins will be available, including minis, pies and jack-o-lanterns. More details available on the farm’s Website or on Facebook. Pumpkins are all pre-priced and can be purchased after picking on site. The farm stand will also be open during the U-Pick times with a wide selection of fall crops including: onions; shallots; potatoes; carrots; winter squash; and more.

No pets allowed. Cards are preferred for payment.

