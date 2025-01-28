WSU To Host Pasture Workshop in March

In an effort to help local livestock owners better manage their pastures, Washington State University will host a workshop in mid-March. The PNW Pasture Workshop will take place At WSU’s Prosser campus March 19th. Experts will be on hand to discuss how to fertilize, selecting species, management of dryland and irrigated pastures, grazing systems, matching forages with specific livestock, and pasture economics.

There is a $20 fee to attend the Workshop, which includes lunch.

Click Here to learn more or to register. March's workshop will include a free copy of the following 170 page book.

