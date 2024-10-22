WSU Out With Guides Addressing Bee Health

Washington State University is out with its latest guides to help pollinators across the region. The free on-line tools share ideas from WSU Extension on conserving bumble bees as well as protecting honeybees from an emerging pest threat.

New and revised guides include:

A Guide to the Small Hive Beetle: An Emerging Pest in Washington State

Historically a minor pest in Washington, the Small Hive Beetle could become a larger problem due to changing climate. Recently, reports from northwestern Washington indicate presence of small, sustained populations. WSU says this publication shares information that helps beekeepers detect, report, and treat encounters.

Bumble Bee Parasites and Conservation in the Pacific Northwest

Nearly 30 species of native bumble bee call the Pacific Northwest home and provide important pollination services, even pollinating certain crops more effectively than honey bees. This publication helps readers understand these insects, reduce their threats, and find strategies for conservation.

WSU also revised this wine/vineyard guide:

Considerations and Resources for Vineyard Establishment in the Inland Pacific Northwest

Establishing a successful vineyard requires careful planning and implementation. This guide covers initial questions and considerations for planting new vineyards in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, including economics, topography and climate, eco-labeling suitability, identifying and ordering plants, and more.

For additional guides for the farming community, check out WSU Extension's Website.

