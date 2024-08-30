WSU Honored For Broadband Work

Washington State University Extension has been honored for their effort to expand broadband access across the Evergreen state. A team with Extension’s Community and Economic Development unit was recognized this summer by the National Association of Community Development Extension Professionals for their leadership in support of broadband expansion. The ceremony was held during the annual conference hosted by Prairie View A&M University Extension in collaboration with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension in Houston in June.

“This award shines a light on the good work we’re doing in Extension,” said Mike Gaffney, director of Extension’s Community and Economic Development unit. “There is real value to knowing you’ve done something worthwhile that impacts so many.”

The competitive national award recognized the CED-led team for their regional, cross-disciplinary work and the complexity of expanding broadband access, a project that cuts across multiple levels of community and statewide leadership. In 2020, WSU Extension CED supported local broadband action teams statewide using Washington State Department of Commerce funding. The community-based effort tracked areas of unreliable internet for future broadband infrastructure planning. WSU officials said CED’s effort is connecting thousands of people in rural areas to the internet, critical for everyday tasks like farming, banking, or healthcare.

“We were able to partner with agencies and communities statewide to continue our efforts to connect families and communities with reliable broadband,” said Carrie Shofner, WSU Wahkiakum County Extension director. “What’s unique about Extension is our boots-on-the-ground approach working with county commissioners, public utility districts, and other agencies and organizations to understand this pressing issue,” Shofner added. “Then we can better match funding capacities at the national and regional levels.”

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com