WSU Extension Helping Forest Owners Look At Bigleaf Maple

Washington State University Extension is working with foresters in the western part of the state to tap an emerging market. Thanks to funding from the state Department of Agriculture, WSU Extension is supporting bigleaf maple syrup production.

“This can be a really great opportunity for forest owners or farmers that have wood lots to make a product in between timber harvest, or in place of timber harvest, something kind of diversify their operations," said WSU Extension Forester Patrick Shults. "And again, because it's a very high value product, it can actually be somewhat lucrative.”

Shults added there’s a variety of ways to make bigleaf maple commercially successful.

“Not just for big leaf Maple syrup as a product, but other products related to Maple sap, people sell just the water in the other parts of the country. That's where they tap maples. There's also agritourism opportunities around it. You know, there's a lot of great ways to bring people out and get experience out in the woods tapping and that can be a lucrative opportunity for farmers and forest landowners as well to kind of sell that experience.”

If you are a forest owner and would like to learn more about bigleaf maple e-mail Shults directly or call (360) 553-1116.

