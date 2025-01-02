WSFB Members Recognized in National Leadership Roles

The Washington Farm Bureau announced last month that two of its members have been appointed to leadership roles within the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Jonathan Quigley, from the Clark-Cowlitz Farm Bureau, has been selected to serve on the AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Committee. Jonathan is a first-generation organic apple grower specializing in the production of non-alcoholic carbonated cider. This marks the first time since 1999 that a Washington Farm Bureau member has been chosen for this role within the AFBF. Quigley’s two-year term on the YF&R Committee will provide him with the opportunity to contribute to the development of programs and policies that empower young agricultural leaders across the nation.

In addition, Christa Douglass, a Franklin County Farm Bureau member has been appointed to the AFBF Issue Advisory Committee on Organic, Food Safety, and Direct Marketing. She is the Food Safety and Regulatory Compliance Specialist with Wilbur-Ellis. Douglass’s expertise and passion for advancing food safety and innovative marketing strategies help secure her appointment to the two-year term. Her role will focus on addressing critical issues in the food safety sector, ensuring a strong and sustainable future for farmers and consumers alike.

The AFBF noted that both young farmers were selected because of their dedication and commitment to agriculture.

“These appointments are a testament to the exceptional leadership and expertise of our members,” said Rosella Mosby, President of Washington Farm Bureau. “We are thrilled to see Jonathan and Christa represent Washington agriculture on the national stage and are confident they will make significant contributions to AFBF’s mission.”

The WSFB added these appointments highlight the importance of cultivating strong leaders within the agricultural community who will tackle challenges and seize opportunities that strengthen agriculture.

