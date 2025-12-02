At last month’s Washington State Farm Bureau annual meeting, members elected the new officer team to lead the organization in the coming year. President Rosella Mosby and First Vice President Bridget Coon were both re-elected while Second Vice President Jon Paul Driver was newly elected to the team.

The Farm Bureau says each of these leaders brings deep experience, strong grassroots connections, and a passion for advancing the future of agriculture.

