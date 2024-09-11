The Washington State Department of Agriculture has expanded the Japanese beetle quarantine in the south-central portion of the state. The original quarantine was established in 2022 and included 49 square miles in the Grandview area. But, because of additional beetle detections outside of the initial area, the quarantine boundaries have been expanded to include Sunnyside, Outlook, Mabton, and additional areas in Benton County as well as the already quarantined area around Grandview.

The following changes were also made in the updated rule, which will become permanent on September 15th:

Adding soil samples to the list of regulated articles in WAC 16-470-710(2), as well as conditions governing the movement of soil samples.

Clarifying in WAC 16-470-710(7) that cut flowers exposed to open-air environments during their harvest, transportation, or trade are included as a regulated article.

Adding conditions governing the movement of cut flowers for decorative purposes.

Requiring businesses that are located within the internal quarantine area and are selling regulated articles under WAC 16-470-710(4) or (7) to post signage to alert customers purchasing regulated articles that they may not be transported outside of the quarantine area.

Soil, yard waste, and vegetation are already regulated under the existing rule and cannot be moved out of the quarantine area except under certain conditions. Japanese beetles can easily be spread through yard waste. To help area residents comply with the quarantine and prevent spreading the beetles, two-yard waste drop-off sites have been established within the quarantine area where residents in the quarantine area can take their yard waste for free.

Learn more about Japanese beetle and state Department of Agriculture's eradication efforts, by visiting the WSDA's Website. Japanese beetles are highly invasive pests of more than 300 plants, including roses, grapes, and hops.

