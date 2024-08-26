WSDA Compost Reimbursement Apps Being Accepted

If you’re interested in participating in the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s new Compost Reimbursement Program, you still have time. Applications will be accepted until September 12th. All commercial Washington farmers – including those in agriculture, silviculture and aquaculture – are eligible for the program.

Participating farms are eligible for 50% reimbursement on qualifying costs for compost purchases and associated transportation, equipment, and labor costs. Funding limits for participating farms vary based on farm size and proposed budgets. Participants must agree to conduct soil sampling before and for several years following the application of compost. Additionally, the compost must be purchased from an approved compost facility.

The Washington State Legislature established the Compost Reimbursement Program in 2023 when they passed and funded Revised Code of Washington 15.04.420. To apply, visit the online grant portal and create an account, then follow the prompts to begin the application process. WSDA staff will review all submissions after the application deadline. This year, applicants will be required to provide: (1) a Statewide Vendor Number, (2) a quote from the compost facilities where the compost will be purchased, and (3) an estimated budget outlining proposed costs.

Learn more about the Compost Reimbursement Program on WSDA’s website or send the WSDA an E-mail.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com