New WOTUS Rule Good News For Farmers, AFBF Says

Last week, the Administration released a new Waters of the U.S. rule proposal. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said the new rule could provide needed clarity for America’s farmers.

“Farmers and ranchers depend on clean water, so protecting natural resources is a top priority," Duvall said. "We’re pleased that the new proposed Waters of the U.S. rule safeguards waterways while respecting the conservation efforts of America’s farmers.”

Duvall noted the High Court ruled several years ago that the government overreached in its interpretation of what fell under federal guidelines.

“We’re still reviewing the rule, but it appears to recognize the legal boundaries set forth by the Supreme Court and restores the balance Congress intended when it enacted legislation governing water more than 50 years ago," Duvall said. "Farmers need regulations they can understand. We look forward to working with the EPA to ensure there are clear rules for clean water.”

