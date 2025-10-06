Winter Wheat Crop Expected To Be Large

USDA's projection for this year's winter wheat crop production, the highest in almost a decade.

“This year's production of 1.4 billion bushels is the highest since 2016," said Anthony Prillaman with NASS. Those numbers were among the highlights of the Agriculture Department's small grain summary for 2025.

Prillaman added the increased production is fueled in part by what is the second highest winter wheat crop yield on record.

“Average yield for 2025 is estimated at 54.9 bushels per acre. That's up two-tenths of a percent, or just 1/10 of a bushel from our previous forecast, and up 6.2%, or 3.2 bushels.”

The NASS estimate for winter wheat production comes in above industry expectations. Revised total U.S. wheat production numbers total 1.98 million bushels, up less than 1% from last year.

