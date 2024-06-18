Benefits of Testing Grape Plant Tissue Pre-Bloom

Even before bloom, testing plant tissue samples gives growers added insight to make needed adjustments for growing their wine grapes. Independent certified crop advisor, Mark Suderman, explains.

"We were taking plant tissue samples so that we have pre-bloom nutrient levels from the store reserves in order to make adjustments in a nutrient management plan to better address the needs of the bloom stage."

It's not just making yields, but also creating good-quality grapes. And of course, there are worries over lack of water this year, but your nutrient management plan can play a big role in this situation.

"What you're doing in the root zone can help the plant have more staying power and water use efficiency," says Suderman. "But again, that means that you've gotta be putting the right things on to manage that. And if you're not, then it's gonna be a little tricky if that water shutoff is extended."

Suderman also says addressing more efficiency, even with slim margins, higher input costs, while maintaining productivity is possible.

"Things like irrigations, water shutoff become less significant in its effect on you. When you're doing things rightly, it just won't quite have the same dramatic effect in terms of stress as untreated fields where it's hoping that it works out, and that's not a good plan."

